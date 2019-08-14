Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Impressive Ballet Skills Balancing on Her Toes in Pointe Shoes

Kelly Ripa: talk show host, mother — and ballet dancer!

On Tuesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a very impressive photo of herself wearing some satin pointe shoes and balancing on her tiptoes.

In the Instagram snap, Ripa, 48, wore a tank top, grey sweat pants, and her pointe shoes, with her shoulder-length blonde hair in a half-up ‘do. She kept her arms low by her sides and balanced in front of a large floor-length mirror.

“Practice makes……um…….something?” Ripa wrote in the caption of the graceful photo. “Join #kellyandryan #guinessworldrecord attempt-most #balletdancers #enpointe simultaneously 📍📌🖊❗️🗡🔪”

Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos showed his support with a loving comment on the post, saying, “Reason 1001 why …♥️♥️♥️”

The mother of three’s post even caught the attention of professional dancers, including former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Allison Holker Boss, who commented with a string of heart emojis.

Consuelos’ Riverdale costar Skeet Ulrich commented, “Impressive 💪🙌” — a sentiment that Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan echoed with the comment “Very impressive!!”

But Ripa didn’t don the ballet shoes for nothing — Live with Kelly and Ryan is on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously.

The attempt will take place on the morning of Tuesday, September 10, and American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside will be joining in on the challenge.

To successfully break the record, the group will need to have more than 245 people rise up en pointe at once for a full minute.

“This record-breaking challenge is a great way to share our art form with a large audience and make everyone feel included,” Boylston and Whiteside said in a joint statement to Pointe Magazine.

“All are welcome to participate and all you have to do is stand en pointe!” the pals, who call themselves “The Cindies,” added.

They both also shared Instagram posts putting out the call for ballet dancers to participate.

“LET’S BREAK A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD!” the caption said.

“CALLING ALL BALLET DANCERS! If you can dance en pointe, you can join me and @jamesbwhiteside to be a part of @livekellyandryan‘s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously!” the caption continued.

“On September 10, join “The Cindies”, @kellyripa & @ryanseacrest in our attempt to break the world record! Go to LINK IN BIO to sign up and make sure to TAG YOUR FELLOW BALLERINOS & BALLERINAS BELOW!”

The current record was achieved in Orlando, Florida, by Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet, Orlando Ballet and other dance schools in the area at the Orange County Convention Center in 2011.