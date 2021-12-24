Kelly Ripa Sends 'Love' to Ryan Seacrest with 'Randomly Curated' Photos on His 47th Birthday

Kelly Ripa's sending Ryan Seacrest lots of love on his birthday.

On Friday morning, Ripa, 51, celebrated her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's 47th birthday by sharing a slideshow of "randomly curated" photos on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

"Sending Love and birthday wishes to @ryanseacrest 🎉these photos were curated randomly by iCloud. You're welcome! 😁🥳🎂🎈🎁," Ripa said.

In the first photo, Seacrest kneels on an inflatable swan as he floats around a pool. The next photo shows him dressed in a boxing robe and posing as if he's preparing to throw some punches in the ring.

Ripa also shared some silly photos of the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohosts together featuring some of their most memorable moments. From the time they dressed up as Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister to posing backstage with Andy Cohen, Ripa's birthday tribute depicts her tight-knit friendship with Seacrest.

Seacrest and Ripa began hosting the morning talk show together four years ago. Last year, they both got emotional as they opened up about their bond in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"He just brings a joyfulness, an enthusiasm, a professionalism and an authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here," said Ripa in the joint virtual interview.

KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest | Credit: Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/Pawel Kaminski

"I'm using every ounce of energy to fight back tears right now while she's saying that," Seacrest added.