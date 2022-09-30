Kelly Ripa Says Ricki Lake Was Her Reassuring Sign to Marry Mark Consuelos: 'Like an Angel from God'

Kelly Ripa has Ricki Lake partially to thank for her marriage to Mark Consuelos.

While in conversation with Anderson Cooper for her Live Wire book tour event in New York City Thursday, Ripa, 51, revealed that she was initially not sure if she should go through with eloping with Consuelos, also 51, in Las Vegas in May 1996. But Lake, 54, wound up being the couple's saving grace.

"They were deicing the wings, which I was like, 'It's a bad omen. It's a bad omen. We shouldn't be doing this. Look, they're deicing the wings,'" Ripa recalled to Cooper, 55. "And all of a sudden, like an angel from God, THE Ricki Lake walked on board the plane. And I said, 'We're going to be fine.'"

To that, Cooper said in response: "I love that Ricki Lake was the sign that, 'Oh yeah, this marriage is going to work out.'"

Ripa replied, "Excuse me. 1996, Ricki Lake was the Oprah [Winfrey] of our time. It was like when she walked on the airplane, there was like a soft glow all around her. And then we decided to stay on the plane. We decided the plane was a good omen."

Now, 26 years later, Ripa and Consuelos are parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, as well as daughter Lola, 21.

Ripa also reflected Thursday night on the couple's brief split five days before their elopement.

"He broke up with me, I'd like to point that out. He broke up with me and then I had to make him regret it. Okay? I'm not kidding," she recalled. "This is so meta and weird. It's so weird that, as I was writing it, I was like, 'None of this can be true, except that it is. Because I was there and we were there and this is how it happened.' Mark broke up with me, and we both were scheduled to appear on, wait for it, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

"Okay. They were doing a Mother's Day special, they were honoring moms. This mom only wanted two things, to meet Haley and Mateo from All My Children, and to have a new La-Z-Boy recliner," she continued. "Right away I was like, 'We have to work on this woman's dream board. There's got to be other things that you want.'"

But the joint appearance on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, now Live with Kelly and Ryan, led to their reconciliation.

"They put us together in what I now know is the live production office. At the time I thought that they were doing construction and that we were in a construction site. I did not realize that that's just what the office looks like, and will always look like, all of the time," she explained. "It looks like there was something violent that happened, like a violent earthquake, and then everybody fled. But that's what it looks like. That's our production office. So they put us there, this is pre-cell phones, pre-smart phones, pre-apps. Nothing to distract us except the layers of trash on the floor."

"We're both sitting there, actively ignoring each other. I say in the book that, if we were a couple now, today, in this day and age, I am convinced that we wouldn't have found our way back to each other," she continued. "He would've been hate-scrolling Twitter, I would've been hate-reading Instagram. We would've been maybe swiping left and right."

Ripa concluded, "What we had was two people in a room, and we reconnected. We started talking, and I made him beg for my forgiveness. Then we went and eloped the next day."

