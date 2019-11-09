Kelly Ripa Praises Ryan Seacrest as He Celebrates Radio Hall of Fame Induction with Shayna Taylor

Image zoom Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is cheering on Ryan Seacrest for achieving a career milestone.

In honor of Seacrest’s induction into the Radio Hall of Fame on Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a sweet message of support on Instagram.

“So proud of you @ryanseacrest not just because of your #rhof induction, but because you are one of the best people I know,” Ripa, 49, wrote. “Kind, talented, smart, generous, funny, authentic. A total package. I’m honored to call you a friend for all these years.”

Alongside the affectionate message, Ripa included several photos from the night, including a candid image of Seacrest smiling with girlfriend Shayna Taylor, with whom he also walked the red carpet.

Seacrest, 44, who hosts radio programs On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40, went on to commemorate the big night with his own social media post.

“Dreams came true: I was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and I got to meet Dr. Ruth!” he said, giving the legendary sex therapist — and fellow inductee — a shout-out. Seacrest also thanked Jimmy Fallon for inducting him as well as his On Air with Ryan family “who make mornings the best part of my day.

“It’s an honor to do what I do with all of you,” he continued. “Cheers to our alarm clocks and strong coffee!”

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Just last month, it was Seacrest’s turn to congratulate Ripa, when she was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

“It takes real talent to be a best friend and mom to everyone, post @instasuelos thirst traps/clap backs, and still make it to your workout class,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram, referencing Ripa’s frequent photos of her husband Mark Consuelos on social media.

The American Idol host continued, “Congratulations @KellyRipa on your induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame! Thank you for making me and millions of people smile every day.”

Ripa, 49, responded to her cohost’s supportive post, writing, “I love you Ry. I really do,” with seven heart emojis.

Friday night’s red carpet outing for Seacrest and Taylor came over a month after the pair reunited following a brief split earlier this year.

After getting back together, they made their first red carpet appearance together in September, reuniting at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty

Seacrest first hinted that the two were back together when he briefly touched on their relationship during a September episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan , recalling that his sister had asked him if he was bringing Taylor to their Thanksgiving celebrations.

“The answer’s ‘yes,’” Seacrest said, smiling, as the studio audience broke out into cheers.

“I really went for it,” his sister said from the audience. “I had to know about your love life and what was going on.”