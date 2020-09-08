The hit morning talk show has been broadcasting remotely since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reunite to Host Live In-Studio After 180 Days Apart

Reunited and it feels so good!

After 180 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest reunited in-person on Tuesday for the first time since March to kick off the season 33 premiere of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, followed COVID-19 protocols as they opened the show in their New York City studio, sitting at least six feet apart from each other at separate tables pushed together.

Thanks to a split-screen, the show's broadcast managed to make it seem as if the hosts and close friends were sitting right beside each other. There was no live audience.

“It’s gonna be a minute, because we are used to shooting the show through a computer screen," Ripa said at the start of the episode.

Added Seacrest, "When we started going through our computer screens at home, I got so used to it, I forgot how to do this.”

Ripa acknowledged that she has now been on the ABC morning show for 20 seasons, but she admitted, "not gonna lie, it feels much longer.” She also told Seacrest that the show has "flown by" since he joined as the second co-host in May 2017.

"I have missed you very much," the American Idol host shared.

Seacrest celebrated the show returning to the studio on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Ripa smiling in their socially distanced seats.

"Back in studio with new seating charts. Shout-out to everyone working behind-the-scenes to keep us safe and healthy," he wrote. "See you again tomorrow!"

Ripa shared a hilarious photo of herself and Seacrest dressed in hazmat suits.

"Guess who’s back in the studio today?" the mom of three wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed last month that the morning talk show would return to the studio for season 33. The first month of the new season will showcase a wide range of "at home" how-to's and advice for viewers, including segments on home improvement, cooking and more.

The new season will also feature the debut of the latest version of Live's daily trivia game, with trivia dancers from across the country showing off their moves from home.

