Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Will Return to the Studio Next Month to Host Live with Kelly and Ryan

Live with Kelly and Ryan is heading back to its New York City studio.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will reunite in person to host their hit morning talk show next month, PEOPLE confirms. E! News was first to report the news.

Season 33 will debut on Sept. 7 with a special Labor Day cookout episode filmed outside with guests Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge.

The following day, Ripa and Seacrest will return to the studio, where the first month of the new season will showcase a wide range of "at home" how-to's and advice for viewers, including segments on home improvement, cooking and more.

The new season will also feature the debut of the latest version of Live's daily trivia game, with trivia dancers from across the country showing off their moves from home.

Live has been broadcasting remotely since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that production hoped to return to the N.Y.C. studio in September without a studio audience in attendance. In a teaser for the fall season, the co-hosts offered a glimpse at their respective morning routines and rituals, teeth-brushing included.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show last month, Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, weighed in on when they expect to take the show back to the studio.

"We started this in March, and one of the things that we love most is the interaction that we get to have," Seacrest said. "We have plenty of conversations just before the show, and of course we have conversations on the show. And as of now they're telling us September, that we'd be back in the studio in some way in person."

Ripa added that she has a specific demand for her in-person attire.

"I'm not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind," she joked. "I like this from the waist up sort of thing that we're doing. So I think we should build a studio that you can't see what we're wearing from the waist down."

When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, 49, were on a trip to the Caribbean with their three kids. The family of five was instructed by ABC to shelter in place, a source previously told PEOPLE.

The family has since returned to their New York residence, where Ripa has continued hosting the show remotely.