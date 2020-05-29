Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Host At-Home Prom with Pauly DelVecchio and TikTok's Addison Rae

"Just because proms are canceled doesn't mean we can't give the students a chance to strut their stuff," Kelly Ripa said

The coronavirus pandemic canceled proms across the country this year, but Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest threw a virtual celebration for high schoolers everywhere.

DelVecchio, 39, also recalled attending prom himself back in the day — admitting it didn't go so well.

"I didn't actually go to my prom, but I went to someone's prom. And the only thing I can remember was I was more focused on the music and the DJ than I was my actual date," he said with a laugh. "She was so annoyed with me. She wanted to leave because I was just wishing I was DJ-ing that prom!"

Next, Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, welcomed TikTok superstar Addison Rae, and the trio performed a dance to Kesha's "Tonight" that was spliced with footage of other TikTok users doing the dance alongside them.

"Be confident and give me some good facials," said Rae, 19, before the performance.

"What if you don't have any confidence at all?" Ripa joked, later adding, "My daughter didn't see that, did she?"

Later in the show, pop band AJR also stopped by to virtually perform their single "Bang," and the hosts also checked in with different families about how they created their own proms in their homes. Finally, Ripa and Seacrest highlighted this year's prom styles with a virtual fashion show featuring viewer-submitted videos .

"The gowns, the tux, the glitz, the glamour, the homemade tiaras — just because proms are canceled doesn't mean we can't give the students a chance to strut their stuff," said Ripa as high schoolers from across the country showed off their looks.

"You know what?" Ripa said afterward. "I want a do-over for my prom, because prom dresses are so much more stylish now."

"They're so much cooler now, I was thinking the same thing," Seacrest added. "So much for all the sequins we used to have."

The co-hosts have been producing their show remotely since the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. in March. As PEOPLE previously reported, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are currently social distancing with their kids in the Caribbean amid the pandemic.