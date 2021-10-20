The Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween celebration airs Oct. 29

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Head to Space in First Look at Live's Halloween Extravaganza Episode

The annual Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween extravaganza is back!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this year's event, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest show off various different pop-culture-themed costumes, including spacesuits reminiscent of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin crew. In all, the show will have 40 costume changes.

"I brought my nuts," Live producer Michael Gelman says in the new clip, while wearing a spacesuit and munching on a snack.

"Those are not Gelman's actual…" Ripa, 50, then teases, while Seacrest, 46, adds, "These are stage nuts."

Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween Credit: ABC

Others call back to recent phenomenons — Seacrest dresses as Richard Simmons for one costume in a "retro spin on the current home workout craze," per a press release.

"We really spent some money on this one," Ripa says in the clip.

The Halloween countdown on Live will begin with the Oct. 25 episode and lead up to the main event on Oct. 29. In addition to the hosts' costumes, the celebration includes two contests for Live viewers: the virtual Halloween costume contest and the "spook-tacular" Halloween house contest.

Winners of the costume contest will be awarded prizes totaling $10,000, while the house winner could win a trip to Hawaii.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween Credit: ABC

Ripa and Seacrest have a history of going big for Halloween on their titular talk show. Last year, their costumes included Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, Schitt's Creek characters and their own unique take on the NBA bubble.

Ripa has also been getting into the Halloween spirit on her Instagram page, posting a throwback pic of her and husband Mark Consuelos dressed up for the holiday in 2019.

"#tbt 2019 Matrimonio," she captioned the pic last week, while Consuelos, 50, commented, "my pumpkin❤️"