Watch Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Open Up About Being 'Best Friends' Ahead of Live's New Season

The friendship between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest is real, on- and off-screen.

Ahead of their third season on Live with Kelly and Ryan together, the co-hosts sat down to discuss their undeniable chemistry.

“I get to work with one of my very best friends,” said Ripa in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at a sizzle for season 32 of Live. “We have that connection backstage right before the show starts where it’s like, ‘I’ve got a story for you.’ “

And after two seasons, Seacrest said he’s found his groove on the hit morning talk show.

“I think it’s great to come on a show that’s already successful — unless you screw it up when you arrive,” he joked.

And the two want the audience to feel just as comfortable as they do during the show.

“What’s great about this show is that it is very relaxed,” said Seacrest, 44. “It allows us to present a show that is accessible to the audience. We want them to feel like, even if they’ve never met us, they know us.”

Of course, the two friends promise even more laughs and surprises on the upcoming season. In fact, season 32 — which premieres Sept. 3 — has officially been dubbed the “Year of the Fan.”

Every morning, one member of the audience will be selected to participate in a new segment called the “I in Live.” The lucky fan will meet and be interviewed by Ripa and Seacrest.

“There’s a lot of preparation, but it’s not so rigid,” said Seacrest. “If something happens in the show, we have the freedom to go with it.”

“It takes a lot of preparation to look like you haven’t prepared at all,” added Ripa, 48.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in national syndication (check local listings).