Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin, 16, Broke His Nose Wrestling — But Still Won the Match

Kelly Ripa‘s son had a big win at a wrestling tournament over the weekend, but not before breaking his nose in one of the matches.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa revealed that her youngest, Joaquin Consuelos, injured himself while wrestling at the prestigious Mayor’s Cup in New York City.

“He took a knee to the nose,” Ripa said, noting that her 16-year-old son is in good spirits after his injury. “He was fine.”

At the time, Joaquin — one of her three kids with husband Mark Consuelos — was wrestling one of his “good buddies,” Ripa said.

Ripa, 49, and Consuelos, 48, were watching the match from a seating area levels above. Up there, the couple couldn’t see the extent of what happened to Joaquin, and didn’t think much of it.

“From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye,” Ripa said. “I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘Okay Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!”

Then, Ripa saw a medic head out into the mat to treat Joaquin.

“I was like, ‘What is going on?’ ” Ripa recalled. “I tried to zoom in on my cell phone, I tried to zoom in, but even that I’m not really seeing much. And then they’re rubbing him. We’re still on the stands. And we’re like, ‘What? Why are they rubbing him?’ What we don’t know that we can’t see is that he’s bleeding and they’re wiping the blood off of him.”

Joaquin was patched up and ending up winning the match, Ripa said.

According to statistics on the world cup’s website, he was victorious in one of his three matches that day, losing the two other bouts.

Either way, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling widely as he posed with friends for photos Ripa posted to Instagram.

In his nose in the pictures? Two tampons to soak up the blood.

“Did you know that when you break your nose while you’re wrestling, that they put tampons up there?” Ripa told Seacrest, joking, “I guess the doctor looked at him and said, ‘Put two tampons up there and call me in the morning.’ “

“I don’t think they tell the kids that they’re sticking tampons up their nose until I ruined it,” she added.

Ripa and Mark are also parents to daughter Lola Grace, 18, and son Michael Joseph, 22. Joaquin son turns 17 on Feb. 24.

The family posed together last year for their family Christmas card, which included a series of photos taken during the shoot for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue earlier in 2019. Ripa said on Live in December that it’s the first time in 22 years she’s made it into a Christmas card.

Meanwhile, all but Lola were together over the holidays, vacationing at their winter home in Telluride, Colorado. They rang in 2020 as a family as well.

Lola, on the other hand, was on the opposite side of the world. She and her boyfriend Tarek Fahemy spent the holidays visiting Egypt.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC in syndication (check local listings).