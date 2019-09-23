Kelly Ripa Returns to Live with Kelly and Ryan After Illness: 'I Feel a Lot Better'

Kelly Ripa is on the mend and back to work!

The 48-year-old mother of three returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monda, after missing the tail end of last week’s shows because she was “really sick.”

“I feel a lot better,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest, joking, “rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”

“It’s great to see you smiling and looking good and back and healthy,” Seacrest, 44, told Ripa. “You kept us from you, you didn’t want us to catch anything. You were very considerate. … You were missed!”

Seacrest had kicked off Thursday’s episode of the long-running syndicated morning show by explaining that Ripa — who has hosted Live since 2001 and rarely misses a show — was under the weather and would be taking the day off.

“She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, ‘Go feel better,’ ” he said.

On Monday’s episode, Ripa recounted how the staff reacted to her on Thursday.

“I was doubled over,” she said. “[But] in my mind, I was standing upright and I looked great. And I kept thinking, ‘Wow, you know what, I’m a trooper. You would never know I’m sick.’ And they were like, ‘Are you dying?’ “

“You know when you walk into a room and everyone backs out of the room?” she asked the audience. “I was that person.”

After leaving Live on Thursday, Ripa went to get medical attention and found herself in a private room with a television.

She told Seacrest she had hoped to watch him hosting solo to see if he could “try to get through host chat without me to talk to,” but that the room only had one channel.

That channel, it turns out, was playing Blue Planet — a British nature documentary series created and produced by the BBC.

“All I’m going to say is, I have now become addicted to this show,” Ripa said. “They tell you all about life in the ocean. … I was on an IV and they said, ‘We’re just going to get your discharge papers, the doctors going to come in and tell you what the protocol is for the next few days, and I said, ‘Do you mind if I just finish this episode?’ “

“They said, ‘So you want to stay here?’ ” Ripa recalled. “I was like, ‘If you don’t mind.’ I said, ‘If you send me back, they’re going to ask me for something!’ “

Live with Ryan and Kelly airs daily in syndication (check local listings).