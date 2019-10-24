Kelly Ripa Dismisses Backlash to Joke About Son’s 'Poverty': 'We Work and We Expect Our Kids to'

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos had to work hard to get to where they are today, and they want to instill the same values in their children.

After making a joke about how the couple’s eldest son Michael Consuelos is experiencing “extreme poverty” by having to pay his own rent for the first time, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host caught some flak on social media, with one critic saying the comment demonstrated “how disconnected the 1% is from the rest of the society.”

Responding to an Instagram comment, Ripa, 49, labeled the backlash as “fake outrage.”

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates,” she wrote underneath a recent photo of her and Michael, who is currently a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“I’m used to getting a lot of slack [sic] because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers,” she continued, pointing out that she and her husband don’t come from wealthy backgrounds. “I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well.

She added, “the fact that a pack of fools want to bitch about them, i say let em.”

Many fans have also come to her defense.

“I have a 22 year old who is a senior in college also and she can’t understand why we want her to get a part time job so she can start helping with her bills. Her dad and I worked all tru college. Good job on raising such a hard worker,” wrote one commenter, to which Ripa replied, “Thank you! You sound rational!”

“Good for you for not apologizing! People need to get a grip and learn what it means to take it within context. Well done on raising had working kids who don’t expected everything to be handed to them,” added another.

Another Instagram user noted that Ripa and her husband aren’t the first celebrity parents to make their kids work to earn their own money.

“Will Smith told his kids ‘I’m rich. You’re not rich,’ ” they noted.

On Tuesday, Ripa appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and discussed about her her son is adjusting to adult life after moving out of the family home to Brooklyn on his own.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor,” she said sarcastically. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

Ripa added that her son is now counting his pennies and eagerly awaiting the money his grandparents send as holiday gifts.

“Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrived?’ ” she joked. “Just so he can have electricity. He’s experiencing being an adult.”

Last week, Ripa announced on Instagram that she is producing her son’s film school project.

“When your son gives you a job…….💕🎬💫👁 #filmschool #tvshow #producer” Ripa, 49, captioned a photo of herself and Michael smiling.

The following day, Ripa discussed her new “gig” on her talk show, revealing that she has a very special connection to the professor who assigned the project, as he was a director on All My Children for 11 years and was responsible for casting her and and her husband on the soap, which is how they met.

“When Michael was touring all the film schools … he got into several film schools and he was trying to make a decision and he kept waiting for a sign, something to hit him in the head,” Ripa explained to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. “Because wherever he was, that’s what he liked, so he kept waiting for the sign.”

That sign finally came to Michael while he was touring NYU with his mom and they ran into the now-professor.

“We’re walking down the hallway and I hear a voice I know [say], ‘Consuelos!’” Ripa recalled. “He turns around and I see Chris Goutman, who was our director at All My Children … I worked with him for 11 years.”

“And he goes, ‘You have to come here because I am literally the reason you exist!’” Ripa added. “And that’s how he made a decision!”