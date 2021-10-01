Kelly Ripa Receives Special Birthday Surprise from Husband Mark Consuelos: 'Thank You, Sweetheart'

The longtime couple, who wed in 1996, share three children together

Mark Consuelos is making wife Kelly Ripa's 51st birthday extra special.

While cohosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together on Friday amid Ryan Seacrest's absence, Consuelos, 50, surprised Ripa by rolling out a table filled with goodies just for her.

"Oh, my God!" the talk show host, who turns 51 on Saturday, said. "Thank you, sweetheart."

Handing her a large bouquet of flowers, Consuelos said, "Happy birthday!"

"Oh, my gosh! My favorite," Ripa said of the flowers. "Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!"

After they shared a quick kiss, Consuelos revealed that her two-tier birthday cake was from one of her favorite places, BCakeNY. The top of the dessert was red velvet while the bottom was lemon buttercream.

"This is a great [place]. I love this cake shop," Ripa said, next thanking the studio audience, her longtime spouse and her colleagues for the kind gesture.

Earlier this week, Consuelos gushed about Ripa as they joked about the arguments they used to have while commuting to work together.

"You're my little penguin," the Riverdale star said as they cohosted her talk show. "I don't care if there's 18-hour days and commutes, we're married for life. We're mates for life."

With 25 years of marriage under the couple's belt, Ripa has come to understand the key to ensuring their bond is as strong as ever.

"You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon. There's going to be like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through," she said last year on Live with Kelly and Ryan, giving advice to newly married couples.