Kelly Ripa Recalls Regis Philbin’s Relationship with Her Children: 'They Worshiped Him'

Kelly Ripa is reflecting on her children's relationship with her former co-host and close friend Regis Philbin.

"What I loved to remember about him is his relationship with my kids," Ripa told curreent co-host Ryan Seacrest. "Regis had this ability, oh my goodness, he would talk to kids like they were adults. He didn’t care if they were 2, 4, it didn’t matter. He would talk to them like they were adults."

Ripa added that her kids "responded to that in a way that was so ... they worshiped him."

"Regis is responsible for Michael’s love to this day for Dean Martin," Ripa recalled. "Regis got him his first Dean Martin CD for Christmas. I swear by the time Michael was 4 and a half, he was reciting Dean Martin Las Vegas routines."

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their kids Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ripa told Seacrest, 45, about a time that Philbin babysat her kids as part of a skit for their talk show.

"He’d talk to the boys like they were adults," she said, before sharing a memory of Philbin's bond with Lola.

"There was this moment with Lola when he was brushing her teeth before bed and she was staring at him and he says, ‘Well you’re a gentile little lady,' " Ripa recalled. "And then I realize what it must be like to have been one of his daughters. There was this softness to him when he spoke to Lola."

Philbin had four children: daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, whom he shared with his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, and daughter Amy Philbin and son Daniel Philbin, whom he shared with his first wife Catherine Faylen. Daniel died in 2014.

Image zoom Regis and Kelly Robin Marchant/FilmMagic

Following news of Philbin's death on Saturday, Ripa honored her former Live! co-host with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.