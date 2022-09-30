Entertainment TV Kelly Ripa Says Her Mother Was 'Convinced' She'd Be Kidnapped and in 'Porn' When She Went to New York The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a hilarious anecdote about her mom while discussing her memoir Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories with Anderson Cooper By Amethyst Tate Amethyst Tate Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 04:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage Kelly Ripa shared a never-before-told story about how her mother was convinced when she was a child that she would be abducted and forced into porn if she ever went to New York City. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, spoke with pal Anderson Cooper on Thursday while discussing her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, at Symphony Space in New York City. Her dreams of the Big Apple started when she was around 7 years old after her grandfather took her to see a film set in the city. But her New Jersey-based parents, Joseph and Esther, were not particularly enthusiastic about their daughter's plans. Kelly Ripa Gets Candid About Everything — from Marriage and Sex to Botox and Regis "My parents were like, 'New York City? You'll be killed. You'll be kidnapped," Ripa recalled. According to Esther, now 81: "These girls like you [are] coming off the bus and they chloroform them. … They chloroform you and then they drag you into the bathroom. And they chloroform you, and they put junk in your arm." "I didn't know what that was. I was like, 'Junk in my arm?'" she told Cooper, 54, about her youthful ignorance to the slang term for heroin. But Esther kept going, describing how vague city people would "get you hooked on junk. And they'll cut your hair so you're unrecognizable to your parents. And the next thing you're in porn!" Astrid Stawiarz/Getty The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories Anecdotes like this are just some of the tea that Ripa spills in Live Wire, which was released on Tuesday. In the memoir, the former All My Children star gets personal about marrying husband Mark Consuelos five days after they broke up, then going on to have three children and a thriving sex life. She also got real about the "good days and bad days" she had while co-hosting Live with Regis Philbin.