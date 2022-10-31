Kelly Ripa Laughs About Husband Mark Consuelos Trying to Teach Her and Her Mother, 81, to Meditate

Kelly Ripa revealed her husband Mark Consuelos' meditation lessons didn't go exactly as planned.

During an appearance on Dear Media's Dear Gabby podcast, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 52, said it was "fascinating to watch" her husband's recent attempt to get her 81-year-old mother Esther to try meditation.

"He was trying to teach my mom to meditate," she told host Gabby Bernstein. "And he has this app on his phone that is good for him when he travels or when he is on the road and he just wants to…ground himself."

"He was really trying to teach my mom to meditate with this app and my mom started arguing with the voice of the app and it was funny to watch," she added.

However, the television personality knew it might be an uphill battle to teach her mother the self-help practice, saying, "There's certain things you're not gonna penetrate. Not in their eighties."

Ripa admitted that she also struggled to learn mindfulness technique when her husband introduced it to her.

"When Mark was first trying to get me to learn how to meditate, I said to him, 'My brain is too noisy, I just can't do it.' And I had a really hard time with it, I was really fidgety [and] squirmy," she recalled. "And I said, 'It's not working. It's just not working.' And he said, 'Every time your mind drifts away, you are meditating. Every time you pull yourself back in, every time you keep telling yourself that it's not working, you're meditating.'"

"And he goes, every time you go for a run, you are meditating. Every time you take a dance class, you are meditating," she continued. "He's like these things that you give yourself this time, that you allow yourself to do what you wanna do, and you're not so inside your own head. You are meditating."

Ripa said her husband allowed her to see that she does meditate "a lot" but "it may not be conventional, but it is a form of meditation."

In addition to mediation, Ripa previously opened up to PEOPLE about how therapy has helped her, specifically when it comes to unpacking years of anxiety.

"I learned that there's a certain amount of narcissism that is necessary to survive, healthy narcissism. And I was like, what does that even mean? That's an oxymoron," she said. "And [my therapist] was like, it's actually not. Healthy narcissism allows you to live, make safe choices, breathe, those sort of things. And she's like, that's a good thing to have. But thinking that you can single-handedly fix everything, that's where it delves into, you're not that important."

"My therapist really was so smart and still is so smart and taught me that I'm not that important in the grand scheme of things. That no is the healthiest word out there really when it comes to decision making," Ripa continued. "And she really taught me just how to be a better self advocate, how to think of things in a different way. How to really, truly understand that when encountering somebody that is toxic, it has nothing to do with me and everything to do with them. And once you start thinking about that, it really reframes the picture for you."

