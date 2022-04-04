"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?' " Kelly Ripa joked while discussing Ryan Seacrest's new relationship

Kelly Ripa Raves About Meeting Ryan Seacrest's New Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'So Fond of Her'

Kelly Ripa has given Ryan Seacrest's new relationship with girlfriend Aubrey Paige her stamp of approval.

During Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two co-hosts opened up about Ripa's first time meeting Seacret's girlfriend at her husband Mark Consuelos' birthday party on Friday. Ripa, 51, said Paige, 23, was "the most exciting guest that came."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,' " Seacrest, 47, recalled as Ripa replied, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?' "

Ripa then joked that she "will go into seclusion" if the American Idol host breaks up with his current girlfriend, who is a model.

"That's exactly what she said to her," he responded. "I said, 'That's a compliment.' "

Added Ripa, "I am so fond of her."

Continuing to weigh in on his new relationship, Ripa said Consuelos, 51, "wants to know the aerodynamics" of how Seacrest's romance works since Paige is taller than him.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest recalled. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?' "

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?' "

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest Credit: Aubrey Paige/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ripa then teased that Consuelos is "one to talk with those arms of his," referencing their incompatible arm lengths. "He just realized there's a whole world out there he's never been able to explore," she joked.

Seacrest and Paige first ignited dating rumors in May 2021 when they were seen arriving in the Hamptons together. They have continued to keep their involvement private, only making rare appearances out together.

The couple was recently photographed while walking his dog together in New York City.

ryan seacrest Credit: getty

Ahead of hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in December 2021, Seacrest hinted at possibly sharing a kiss with a special someone at midnight.

"I guess we'll have to stay tuned to see who I kiss on New Year's Eve," he told USA Today at the time.