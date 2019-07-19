Kelly Ripa Proposes to Jake Gyllenhaal with Mark Consuelos' Blessing: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Image zoom Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelly Ripa YouTube

Are Kelly Ripa and Jake Gyllenhaal the next celebrity couple?

The talk show host had a proposition for the newly-minted Marvel star, inspired by a mysterious letter she received that had been mistakenly sent to her neighbor.

“Jake, you feel as good as you look. Like a fine cashmere sweater. You are a human cashmere sweater,” Ripa, 48, told Gyllenhaal, 38, as the actor joined the mother of three and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

“Now, the reason I bring this up is because I have a proposition for you,” Ripa explained. “Now, I have received a letter, from my neighbor, who received a letter addressed to me to their address. And said, ‘I think this is for you, I accidentally opened it.’ You’re in this, so brace yourself.”

Based on his reaction, Gyllenhaal was nowhere near ready to hear what came next.

“This is from February. Okay, so it took a while to get it,” Ripa said, then began reading the letter: “‘Dear Kelly Ripa, you should divorce your husband Mark Consuelos and marry Jake Gyllenhaal.'”

“Now I am not discounting this letter at all. I just want to put that out there,” Ripa said.

Gyllenhaal was clearly taken aback, but gamely encouraged Ripa to continue, saying, “Bold.”

She then continued to read: “‘He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 19th’ — She provides me with the link — ‘it may be better for your children.'”

And that’s what really surprised the Spiderman: Far From Home star, as he looked at the audience in shock.

“So, what do you say?” Ripa asked.

Gyllenhaal gathered himself and answered: “It feels like a lot of pressure for a moment like this” — but then he added, “I’m open to it.”

If you’re thinking that Ripa’s husband, the Riverdale star known to be caught in steamy photos on his wife’s Instagram, is receiving the short end of the stick with this new arrangement, have no fear.

“I ran it by Mark, he thinks you’re a hell of a guy, and he thinks you’d make a great stepfather to our kids,” Ripa jokingly told Gyllenhaal.

“Wow,” Gyllenhaal said. “Well, great.”

Ripa and Consuelos, 48, share three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. While the letter did not specify why Gyllenhaal would be so good for the kids, perhaps this mystery writer likes what Gyllenhaal had to say in the February interview with Jimmy Fallon, in which he spoke about his role in the Marvel universe and his recently joining Instagram.

Seacrest, 44, pointed out that all of Gyllenhaal’s traveling might not be very conducive to family life, but Ripa disagreed.

“It’s perfect for us!” she said.

“Well, you bring back culture, and you know, you teach them certain things,” Gyllenhaal added. “There’s always an upside.” Ripa added that they all love “airport gifts,” too.