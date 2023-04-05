Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]

Kelly Ripa isn't worried about the future of Live! as the show prepares to transition co-hosts, from Ryan Seacrest to her own husband Mark Consuelos.

At Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at the at The Grill in New York City on Tuesday, Ripa — an honoree at the annual gathering, presented by Lifetime — opened up to PEOPLE about the upcoming transition on her ABC syndicated daytime show, saying "It's gonna be seamless."

"Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," says Ripa, noting that Seacrest, who is departing Live after six years, and Consuelos are "like brothers."

"Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child," she jokes. "So you know, it's gonna be seamless."

Seacrest's last morning on Live will be April 13, while Conseulos will start on the show April 17. And though Live will now be a family affair, Ripa tells PEOPLE it's "less likely" that her and Consuelos' three kids — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — will regularly appear on the show.

"Once in a while, they'll come on the show as a favor to mom, but if they feel like we're forcing them on, I'm certain [they] will run away from that idea," she says.

Seacrest, 48, announced in February that he would exit Live! with plans to move back to the west coast in the spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

While dropping his big news, he honored his bond with Ripa. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," he added. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Said Ripa, in her statement: "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

Consuelos, 52, reacted to the news that he would be taking over the rebranded show Live! With Kelly and Mark on social media.

"This is going to be amazing!" the Riverdale actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️"

He also congratulated Seacrest on his next chapter. "I love you like a brother," he said before joking that he has "big shoes to fill" as he steps into the hosting role. "Well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean."

"Welcome home @instasuelos," Ripa added to her Instagram post, addressing her husband and new co-host. "Or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Variety's 2023 Power of Women event also honored Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

"I'm truly humbled for the recognition, but when you acknowledge me, you are really acknowledging the we," Ripa said in her acceptance speech. "There are many people responsible for the successes I've had and the voice I've been able to share every morning for almost 23 years."

"Knowing that a person or group of people have your back can be the most powerful thing in the world," she also said. "Support is what all women in every industry could always use more of — and will seldom ask for. ... Don't ever be afraid to advocate for yourself. Don't ever be afraid to advocate for others. ... Offer support to someone who needs it. Encourage others to do the same. Sometimes just being asked is enough."

