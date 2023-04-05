Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]

Seacrest announced in February that he would be departing Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years on the show, and that he would be permanently replaced with Mark Consuelos

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Mary Park
Published on April 5, 2023 09:26 AM
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kelly Ripa isn't worried about the future of Live! as the show prepares to transition co-hosts, from Ryan Seacrest to her own husband Mark Consuelos.

At Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at the at The Grill in New York City on Tuesday, Ripa — an honoree at the annual gathering, presented by Lifetime — opened up to PEOPLE about the upcoming transition on her ABC syndicated daytime show, saying "It's gonna be seamless."

"Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," says Ripa, noting that Seacrest, who is departing Live after six years, and Consuelos are "like brothers."

"Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child," she jokes. "So you know, it's gonna be seamless."

Seacrest's last morning on Live will be April 13, while Conseulos will start on the show April 17. And though Live will now be a family affair, Ripa tells PEOPLE it's "less likely" that her and Consuelos' three kids — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — will regularly appear on the show.

"Once in a while, they'll come on the show as a favor to mom, but if they feel like we're forcing them on, I'm certain [they] will run away from that idea," she says.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Seacrest, 48, announced in February that he would exit Live! with plans to move back to the west coast in the spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

While dropping his big news, he honored his bond with Ripa. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," he added. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Said Ripa, in her statement: "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC Entertainment

Consuelos, 52, reacted to the news that he would be taking over the rebranded show Live! With Kelly and Mark on social media.

"This is going to be amazing!" the Riverdale actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️"

He also congratulated Seacrest on his next chapter. "I love you like a brother," he said before joking that he has "big shoes to fill" as he steps into the hosting role. "Well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean."

"Welcome home @instasuelos," Ripa added to her Instagram post, addressing her husband and new co-host. "Or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Variety's 2023 Power of Women event also honored Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

"I'm truly humbled for the recognition, but when you acknowledge me, you are really acknowledging the we," Ripa said in her acceptance speech. "There are many people responsible for the successes I've had and the voice I've been able to share every morning for almost 23 years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All honorees and guests received gift bags inclusive of products from BOMBAS, goop, Kiehl's, OUAI, Savage x Fenty, The Little Market and Victoria Beckham Beauty (among others).

"Knowing that a person or group of people have your back can be the most powerful thing in the world," she also said. "Support is what all women in every industry could always use more of — and will seldom ask for. ... Don't ever be afraid to advocate for yourself. Don't ever be afraid to advocate for others. ... Offer support to someone who needs it. Encourage others to do the same. Sometimes just being asked is enough."

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Call 'Live' Her 'Fancy Job' Because It's When She Started Out-Earning Him
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest Reveals What He'll Miss Most About His Time on 'Live' with 'Extremely Close' Co-Host Kelly Ripa
KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Excited for 'Amazing' Co-Hosting Gig with Wife Kelly Ripa but Says He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Are Entering 'the Contractual Obligation Phase of Our Relationship'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Ryan Seacrest Wishes 'Live' Replacement Mark Consuelos Well: 'Feel Free to Remodel My Dressing Room!'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig
Ryan Seacrest is seen outside ABC Studios
Ryan Seacrest Is 'Excited About the Next Chapter' After 'Live' — Find Out What New Plans He's Cooking Up
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige
Regis Philbin
A History of Live Hosts, from Regis & Kathie Lee to Kelly & Mark