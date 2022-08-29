Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos's 'Big Hat Energy' in Tropical Pic with Special Nod to Daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa likes her husband's "big hat energy."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of Mark Consuelos lounging poolside. The pic showed off the Riverdale alum's ripped physique leading down to the woven hat, which was resting, ahem, just below his torso.

Ripa cheekily captioned the post: "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶"

When she later posted the shot on her Instagram Story, Ripa called attention to Consuelos' "big hat energy" and added a special nod to the couple's 21-year-old daughter, Lola via a snippet of her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," and a link to stream the tune on Spotify.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 51, have happily promoted their daughter's debut, and Lola recently told PEOPLE they "loved" her new single featuring JoJo.

"My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad," she said. "So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and also share sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19. The couple previously opened up about how their parenting abilities have strengthened over time.

"As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa said in PEOPLE's 2020 Family Issue.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping," she continued. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May. Teasing the secret to his long-lasting marriage, Consuelos jokingly told Esquire in 2019: "I'm an incredibly slow learner, so I feel like I'm just getting it."

"I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years, maybe you should try to stick it out,'" he continued. "It's kind of great to have a life together with someone. Of course, I'm not supporting staying in a horrible marriage. I'm just saying, if you can, maybe wait until it calms down a little bit. Wait until the magic happens."