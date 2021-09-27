Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet Throwback Photos of Lola Consuelos in Honor of National Daughters Day

Kelly Ripa shares daughter Lola, as well as sons Michael and Joaquin, with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa celebrated daughter Lola Consuelos for National Daughters Day on Sunday.

The TV personality, 50, posted a series of throwback pictures of Lola, 20, on her Instagram Story for the occasion, including one of her kissing her daughter on the cheek and another of her husband Mark Consuelos posing with their child on a boat.

On her Instagram feed, Ripa also noted that National Daughters Day coincided with their dog Lena's first birthday and shared a picture of Lola sweetly cuddling the pup.

"Happy 1st Birthday Lena! 🎉🎂💕(pictured with @theyoungestyung #nationaldaughtersday award recipient)," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned the photo.

The picture received a lot of love in the comments, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna writing, "These two!!!! 💞💞."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"Hbd to the little one! Lena!!! 💕," Carrie Ann Inaba added. "And of course…. Lola… 🙌 is always national daughters day numero uno! 🥳🥳."

Ripa and Consuelos' eldest child, son Michael, also commented on the post. "That's the best picture ever," the 24-year-old Riverdale actor wrote.

The couple additionally shares son Joaquin, 18, whom they recently sent off to college at the University of Michigan.

Over the weekend, the proud parents paid a visit to him at school. The trio posed for a photo on Saturday in the stands at Michigan Stadium, where they watched the Wolverines triumph over Rutgers University, 20-13.

"Go Blue!" Ripa captioned the family photo on her Instagram.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"#thebighouse," the father of three, 50, wrote as he posted the same photo on his own page, referencing the nickname for Michigan Stadium.

Ripa and Consuelos previously opened up to PEOPLE about their parenting style.