Kelly Ripa Shows Off Pillow Printed with Shirtless Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host unveiled the accessory in an Instagram Story video set to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On"
Kelly Ripa is adding a flirty touch to her home decor.
On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 50, unveiled on her Instagram Stories a throw pillow printed with a shirtless photo of her husband Mark Consuelos.
In a video set to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," Ripa shows off the accessory sitting among white throw pillows on a couch.
She then zooms into the printed cushion, which features a steamy shot of Consuelos, 49, wearing black swimming trunks and sunglasses as he relaxes on an inflatable pool float.
In October, Ripa — who married Consuelos in May 1996 — got a little cheeky in the comments section on her Instagram when she shared a photo of the actor wearing a form-fitting Halloween costume meant to resemble the motorcycle cop uniforms worn by the main characters on the TV show CHiPS.
Fans quickly took notice of Consuelos' private area, as one user joked, "Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform" while another added, "Your husband stuffed his pants."
Observing the conversation, Consuelos wrote in the comments, "Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect," before Ripa chimed in with her own response: "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"
"Pretty sure," the Riverdale star replied back.
While Ripa and Consuelos have always been open on social media, their daughter Lola Consuelos feels a little differently about their playful exchanges online.
Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, the 19-year-old said that she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad, teasing that the posts of him are "disgusting."
Lola also joked about her mom's occasional "belfie" — or "butt selfie" — which she described as "ridiculous."
The teenager continued on her quest to alleviate her social media feed from embarrassing photos of her parents in September when she asked her mom not to post any nude photos like Gwyneth Paltrow did to celebrate turning 48.
Ripa shared a screenshot of "text conversations with my daughter" on her Instagram feed after Lola texted her a PEOPLE article about how Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin reacted to her mom's nude birthday pic.
"You've been warned," Lola simply wrote to her mom.
Ripa replied to her daughter with a series of six short text messages. "Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram," the talk show host said.