Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos with His Lookalike Sons and Father

Like father, like son!

There’s no doubt that the Consuelos gene runs strong in Kelly Ripa‘s family — just ask the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host.

The star her love and pride for the men in her family by sharing a sweet multi-generational photo to Instagram on Monday.

The image featured her father-in-law Saul Consuelos, husband Mark Consuelos, and sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15 — who each closely resemble one another — smiling and sharing an embrace.

“Papi chulos 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Ripa, 48, captioned the snap.

Earlier this year, Ripa and Mark, who also share daughter Lola, 17, celebrated 22 years of marriage.

Though it’s been more than two decades since the pair got together, Ripa still remembers the moment she first saw her husband.

For her, it was love at first sight.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him,” Ripa told Bruce Bozzi for his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce in August. “I knew when I saw his photograph.”

The couple met when Ripa auditioned Mark, 47, for his role as Mateo Santos on soap opera All My Children, on which she starred as Hayley Vaughan.

“They had been looking for this character for some time. They were looking really for a Latino actor, not an actor that was like — they didn’t want like a dark-haired guy. They wanted a Latino actor,” said Ripa. “And so I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California. And then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him.’ ”

At the time, Mark had just graduated college and was a “green” actor who hadn’t done much work.

“[Judy] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I’m not this person, at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. You know, if I needed to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. … I was a baby when I got the job.”

When Ripa gazed at Mark’s photograph, she saw her “entire future with him flash before” her eyes.

“When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” said Ripa. “And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”