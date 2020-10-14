"One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood," Kelly Ripa wrote of their selfie in bed together

Kelly Ripa Shares Shirtless Snap of Mark Consuelos: 'This Man Eats PB and J'

Kelly Ripa is poking fun at husband Mark Consuelos for his snack preferences.

On Wednesday, the television personality shared a throwback photo of the couple in bed together, putting Consuelos' tan and toned abs on full display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Ripa is seen snuggling next to her longtime husband as they both look at the camera.

"One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood 🔥," Ripa, 50, wrote.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also teased her hunk husband in the caption, adding, "this man eats #pbandj 🥪"

Consuelos, who is currently in Canada filming Riverdale, sweetly responded, "Miss you babe❤️❤️❤️."

The actor also noted his love for peanut butter and jelly on his own Instagram Story, asking "how did [Ripa] know it was a two peanut butter and jelly night?"

During the short clip, Consuelos showed a loaf of bread on his counter, a jar of peanut butter and jelly and an empty plate in his sink.

Many of Ripa's followers couldn't help but comment on her Instagram photo about Consuelos' appearance.

"#ZADDY🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥," replied Lisa Rinna, while Ripa's trainer Isaac Calpito added, "Dat zaddy doh 🔥 #hotcouplealert."

"Haaaaa. Amazing!!!" wrote actress Laura Wright ,while Consuelos' Riverdale costar Skeet Ulrich added, "Jelly 😂."

Consuelos' Riverdale wife Marisol Nichols also left a string of heart emojis.

"Get your hump on! 💛" Carrie Ann Inaba joked.

Several other users wrote that they were waiting to see the couple's 19-year-old daughter respond to the steamy photo.

Recently, Lola Consuelos said simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad, teasing that the posts of him are "disgusting."

Ripa shared a screenshot of "text conversations with my daughter" on her Instagram feed after Lola texted a People.com article about how Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin reacted to her mom's nude birthday pic.

"You've been warned," Consuelos simply wrote to her mom.