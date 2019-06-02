Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Sweet Tributes on 'Talented' Son Michael's Birthday: 'So Proud'

Happy Birthday, Michael Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ son turned 22 on Sunday, and the proud parents shared some heartwarming birthday wishes to their son on Instagram, with both getting sentimental about Michael’s role in their family.

“Happy Birthday @michaelconsway talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22,” Ripa, 48, captioned her post, which featured a video montage of photos of Michael growing up. “You started this whole thing!”

The video included a sweet array of photos from when Michael was just a baby to more recent photos of the birthday boy. The footage also featured the actors when they first became parents, as well as Michael’s siblings, Lola Grace, 17, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

Mark, 48, also shared a post on Instagram, bring back some throwback father-son photos.

“Happy 22 to our #1.. @michaelconsway…you’ve led the way…We love you,” the Riverdale star wrote. “So proud of you. (Photo cred. Australian photo booth 2002).”

Some famous friends also sent Michael well wishes on his birthday. Andy Cohen, who shares the same birthday as Michael, commented “Happy Birthday MJC!” on Mark’s post.

For PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue this year, Ripa and Mark raved about all of their children but said Michael had the “strongest moral compass.”

“He has the strongest moral compass of anyone I’ve ever known,” Ripa, host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, told PEOPLE. “He is just such a good and decent and thoroughly kind person.”

The oldest Consuelos child — who is currently attending college at New York University — landed his first big TV role last August, getting to play young Hiram Lodge, his father Mark’s character, on Riverdale.

Ripa and Mark both congratulated their son on Instagram at the time as Mark called it a “bucket list” moment for the excited parents.

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist,” proud dad Mark shared on Instagram last August.

Michael appeared in a flashback episode of CW’s series about the Archie comics as Veronica Lodge’s scheming father, in which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart also took on the roles of their on-screen parents.