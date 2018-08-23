'Bring Your Parents to Work Day!’ Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Visit Son on Riverdale Set

There’s nothing sweeter than a proud parent, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos played that part to the max on Wednesday.

In an adorable video the couple both shared on their respective Instagram profiles, they appeared to surprise their son, Michael Consuelos, on the set of his new gig — CW’s teen drama Riverdale.

The Instagram story clip focused on the door of the 21-year-old guest star’s trailer. After a knock, Michael answered the door.

Mark, 47, could be heard offscreen cheerfully telling his slightly confused son, “It’s ‘bring your parents to work day!’ ” Michael responded, simply, “Great.”

Entertainment Weekly announced earlier this month that Michael, who currently attends New York University, would be taking on the role of young Hiram Lodge — a perfect fit as the adult version of the scheming mobster is played by his father. Michael makes his debut in a flashback episode, in which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart will also play their on-screen parents’ younger selves.

Ripa, 47, and Mark popping in on their son isn’t the first time they’ve showed immense pride about his latest acting accomplishment. A week ago, the mom and dad both shared a series of photos on Instagram to congratulate him.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that,” Ripa joked in her caption.

Mark took a more serious approach, writing, “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC.”

The proud parents have been married since May 1, 1996, and share two other children: 17-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Joaquin.