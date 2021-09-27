Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos visited their son and took in some college football at the University of Michigan

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Visit Their Son Joaquin at University of Michigan: 'Go Blue!'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made the trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, over the weekend to take in some college football and some sweet family time.

The proud parents, both 50, paid a visit to their son Joaquin during his first semester at the University of Michigan. The family posed for a photo on Saturday in the stands at Michigan Stadium, where they watched the Wolverines triumph over Rutgers University, 20-13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Go Blue!" Ripa captioned the family photo.

"#thebighouse," Consuelos wrote as he posted the same photo, referencing the nickname for Michigan Stadium.

Joaquin, 18, also showed some school spirit over the weekend, sharing his official wrestling team photos, sporting a blue Michigan singlet. "#Team100," he captioned the photo.

"Dope," Ripa wrote in the comments section, as Consuelos left a series of flexed bicep emojis. "Awesome!!!!" wrote family friend Jake Shears, frontman for the Scissor Sisters. "Bro. Beast," wrote Consuelos' Riverdale costar KJ Apa.

The visit comes after the University of Michigan's wrestling team announced in March that Joaquin would an incoming freshman and a new member of the team. "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," Joaquin commented on the announcement.

Earlier this month, Ripa opened up about dropping off Joaquin at college on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she said.

"It's one of those things where, you can never be ready," the mom of three added. "We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa Talks About Son Joaquin's Dyslexia and Dysgraphia as Her Youngest Decides on a College

The couple, who tied the knot in May 1996 after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children, also shares son Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20.