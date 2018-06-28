Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Glow in New Vacay Selfie as the Morning Host Hits Back at Commenter

Kelly Ripa won’t be letting trolls ruin her vacation.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host jetted off to Greece for a tropical getaway with husband Mark Consuelos, sharing a sweet selfie to Instagram on Wednesday in which she smiled at the camera as her longtime love gazed at her.

“Something about these Grecian sunsets 🌞☀🌅🇬🇷 ,” she captioned the shot.

Ripa also added, “oh and viva Mexico 🇲🇽,” referencing Team Mexico’s advancement in the World Cup thanks to South Korea’s upset victory over Germany. In her story, Consuelos explained how the soccer team can move on despite losing to Sweden on Wednesday to his confused wife while hanging out on a boat.

The TV personality also shared a spectacular shot of the coastline.

However, the 47-year-old mother of three took some time out from enjoying her vacation to respond to a person who questioned her work ethic in the comment section.

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” the commenter wrote under the selfie in response to another fan, as captured in a screenshot by Instagram account CommentsByCelebs. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Ripa shot back, “I’m not an anchor, Idon’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”

Ripa and Consuelos are no strangers to online criticism. After the Riverdale actor, 46, shared a photo of his wife in a gold bikini while on a romantic getaway back in March, followers suggested that Ripa should not be wearing a two-piece bathing suit. However, Consuelos swooped in to defend her.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not. I posted this pic of the woman I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he wrote in the comments section. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

He also added, “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

The couple reiterated their surprise when a viewer called in to ask about the incident on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It was bizarre, it was like, ‘What else are you supposed to wear at the beach?’ ” Cohen said.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear at the beach,” Ripa added. “I mean I wasn’t in synagogue, I was at the beach, I mean…if you come up with an option let me know.”