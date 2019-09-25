These Magical Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Throwbacks Will Make You Believe in Love Again

The parents of three have been madly in love since 1996
By Diane J. Cho
September 25, 2019 03:57 PM

1 of 16

Meet the Parents

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

Here’s Kelly meeting mama Consuelos for the first time back in 1995.

2 of 16

The Honeymooners

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

The happy newlyweds smiled during their 1996 honeymoon in Capri, Italy.

3 of 16

TV Wedding

Ann Limongello/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Kelly and Mark got hitched again … but for television. The two, who played Hayley and Mateo, posed in full costume on the set of All My Children to snap this frame-worthy photo back in 2000.

4 of 16

Picture Perfect

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

Just two baby-faced kids in love!

5 of 16

Behind the Photo

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Kelly revealed what her and hubby Mark discussed before she stepped out on the 1999 Daytime Emmys carpet:

“ME: is this dress see through?

HIM: no.

ME: are you sure? You’re not even looking!

HIM: let’s go we’re going to be late.

ME: but….

HIM: elevators here.”

6 of 16

Hollywood Heartthrobs

The two sizzled on the 1996 Soap Opera Digest Awards red carpet.

7 of 16

Yearbook Realness

The TV host loved herself some hairspray back in the day.

8 of 16

Heart Eyes

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon,” the host jokingly clarified on Instagram before tacking on five heart emojis alongside this darling snap.

9 of 16

Party People

Albert Ferreira/startraksphoto.com

This sweet shot shows the two living it up at the 2007 Angel Ball.

10 of 16

Met Gala Muses

Evan Agostini/Getty

The bombshell duo posed at the 2007 Met Gala when the theme was Poiret: King of Fashion.

11 of 16

Proud Parents

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Mom and Dad lovingly looked over their then-newborn Lola back in 2001.

12 of 16

Then & Now

Kelly Ripa/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side. 👀,” Kelly captioned this amazing side-by-side comparison.

13 of 16

Sunsets & Smiles

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Could they be any more perfect?

14 of 16

Party of 5!

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Here’s the Consuelos family looking extra adorable back in 2011.

15 of 16

Laugh Out Loud

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Get you a partner who will make you belly laugh anywhere, anytime.

