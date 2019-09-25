These Magical Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Throwbacks Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Meet the Parents
Here’s Kelly meeting mama Consuelos for the first time back in 1995.
The Honeymooners
The happy newlyweds smiled during their 1996 honeymoon in Capri, Italy.
TV Wedding
Kelly and Mark got hitched again … but for television. The two, who played Hayley and Mateo, posed in full costume on the set of All My Children to snap this frame-worthy photo back in 2000.
Picture Perfect
Just two baby-faced kids in love!
Behind the Photo
Kelly revealed what her and hubby Mark discussed before she stepped out on the 1999 Daytime Emmys carpet:
“ME: is this dress see through?
HIM: no.
ME: are you sure? You’re not even looking!
HIM: let’s go we’re going to be late.
ME: but….
HIM: elevators here.”
Hollywood Heartthrobs
The two sizzled on the 1996 Soap Opera Digest Awards red carpet.
Yearbook Realness
The TV host loved herself some hairspray back in the day.
Heart Eyes
Party People
This sweet shot shows the two living it up at the 2007 Angel Ball.
Met Gala Muses
The bombshell duo posed at the 2007 Met Gala when the theme was Poiret: King of Fashion.
Proud Parents
Mom and Dad lovingly looked over their then-newborn Lola back in 2001.
Then & Now
“Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side. 👀,” Kelly captioned this amazing side-by-side comparison.
Sunsets & Smiles
Could they be any more perfect?
Party of 5!
Here’s the Consuelos family looking extra adorable back in 2011.
Laugh Out Loud
Get you a partner who will make you belly laugh anywhere, anytime.