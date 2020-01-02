Kelly Ripa Celebrates New Year's Eve with Husband Mark Consuelos and Sons Joaquin and Michael

New Year’s Eve was a family affair for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

The television star spouses marked the end of 2019 alongside loved ones including sons Joaquin Antonio, 16, and Michael Joseph, 22, with the Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 49, sharing a photo of the group celebrating.

In the snapshot, posted to Ripa’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, she sits in front of Mark, 48, as they are flanked by their two boys and three other adults. Huge gold balloons spelling out “2020” float behind the septet. (The couple’s daughter Lola Grace, 18, was not pictured.)

“About last night,” Ripa wrote on top of the image, adding an animated GIF that read, “2020 MOOD.”

On her feed, the mother of three captioned a smiley photograph of herself and her husband, “25 #newyear eves with @instasuelos but this is the first one wearing a turban ♥️ 💥🎉💫🎊.”

As of Tuesday, Ripa and her family had been vacationing at their winter home in Telluride, Colorado, since before Christmas. She has been sharing photos from their getaway on social media, including a picturesque shot of her and her Riverdale star husband while they sat in their pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

The couple has hit the ski slopes at least a few times so far during their winter getaway. Of one snap of Mark, Ripa and Michael, she wrote, “Top of the world with #MC2” and joked in addition, “They dragged me up here.”

A similar post saw Mark and Joaquin standing side by side while out on the slopes. The difference in the father-son photos? Ten years — and a few inches of height for youngest child Joaquin.

“First #snowshoe of 2009 vs. Last #snowshoe of 2019. ♥️🎿❄️☃️🎄,” Ripa captioned the special moments. “Happy New Year! Here’s to climbing every mountain ⛰🏔🗻.”

Meanwhile, Lola seemed to ring in 2020 on the opposite side of the world. Her most recent Instagram posts show her posing with boyfriend Tarek Fahemy as they take in Egypt.

And though the New York University freshman had been away from her parents and brothers as of late, Lola hasn’t been safe from her mother’s teasing.

On Saturday, Ripa commented on a photo her daughter posted of her and her boyfriend in front of the Great Egyptian Pyramids, which she had captioned, “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide✨”

“Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide are in Colorado,” Ripa wrote, with a crying laughing emoji. “But Egypt looks amazing. Hi T!”