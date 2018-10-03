Kelly Ripa Jokingly Asks Husband Mark Consuelos' Permission for a Boob Job: 'Oh and I Love You'

Kelly Ripa has a tongue-in-cheek request for husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, who turned 48 on Tuesday, jokingly asked for a breast augmentation on Instagram.

It all started when the Riverdale actor, 47, posted a picture of Ripa with tousled hair on the beach. As captured by Comments by Celebs, he captioned the sandy snapshot, “@kellyripa whatever you’re about to ask me, the answer is yes… Miss you boo boo….”

Ripa, who celebrated her 22nd anniversary with Consuelos in May, quipped in the comments section, “Can i get a boob job? Oh and i love you.”

On Tuesday, Consuelos — who has children Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15, with Ripa — celebrated his wife’s birthday on Instagram.

Alongside a glam red carpet picture of his wife, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Sexy!! I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M.”

And Ripa celebrated by digging into the “world’s largest peanut butter and jelly cake” on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

“I spent the whole year hearing about Kelly having PB&J in her bed,” friend and co-host Ryan Seacrest said. “Her husband would bring these in, they would eat them, and now, this is the world’s largest. … I don’t know how you and Mark [Consuelos] would have this in bed.”

“We would manage,” Ripa joked. “This is the greatest thing ever. Thank you so much everybody. … You the very best.”