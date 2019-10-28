Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Transform into Morticia and Gomez Addams — with Ryan Seacrest as Pugsley

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are kicking off Halloween week in spooky style.

The 49-year-old daytime host reposted a photo from the Live with Ryan and Kelly account on Monday that gave fans a sneak peek at the show’s upcoming Halloween special.

In the photo, the Live team pays homage to the iconic Addams Family, with Ripa and Consuelos, 48, as Morticia and Gómez Addams, respectively.

As the macabre matriarch, Ripa wore a long black-haired wig, a black long-sleeved dress, and held a rose in her left hand for the snap, while Consuelos sports a striped suit and bowtie along with Gómez’s signature mustache.

But Morticia wasn’t Ripa’s only costume teased with the photo — she also donned Wednesday’s recognizable long black braids and Peter Pan-collared dress.

As for the rest of the family, Ripa’s Live co-host Ryan Seacrest dressed up in a black and white striped t-shirt and showed off black hair as Pugsley.

Executive producer Michael Gelman dressed up as the family’s butler Lurch, and production manager Art Moore dressed up as Uncle Fester.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Going ‘Viral’ for Halloween: Watch the Live Trailer!

“This Is Us #LiveHalloween#AddamsFamily live oct. 31! 👻💀🎃🌙🦇🦉⚰️” Ripa said in her caption for the repost. Consuelos expressed his excitement for the bit by writing in the comments, “I love this so much.”

The Addams Family costume is just one part of Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition, of which PEOPLE exclusively revealed the trailer earlier on Monday, which included some throwbacks to previous notable costumes featured on the show.

This year, the hosts will take on the year’s biggest viral moments in a show that promises to be “outrageous,” “audacious” and “contagious.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Celebrates 49th Birthday with Flowers From Mark Consuelos — and a Bread-Shaped Cake!

Fans can expect some famous faces to make an appearance on the special episode, including Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy and Kal Penn.

As the Live team revs up for Thursday, they’ve also been taking time to look back on some funny Halloween shows from the past — like the time Seacrest and Ripa dressed up as one another. On Sunday, Live’s Instagram shared a video from 2017, in which Seacrest gives a spot-on impersonation of Ripa as they opened the show in costume.

While fans will have to wait until Thursday to see if the Addams Family outfits in the teaser photo will be the ones that will open this year’s special, they’re sure to be able to count on the hosts for some viral-worthy moments.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on national syndication (check local listings).