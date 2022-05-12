Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Want to Help Families Reconnect in Their Disney+ Show Family Reboot

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos found a new — and fun! — way to help families reset their priorities and spend quality time together in their new Disney+ show Family Reboot, which debuts June 15.

As parents of three themselves, Ripa and Consuelos, both 51, serve as executive producers on the upcoming six-part series that follows families as they leave behind their busy lives for a weeklong trip where they'll bond through a combination of fun games and meaningful conversations.

The journey begins with parents and children ditching their phones, laptops and other devices and finding their way to their accommodations with only a paper map in hand. Upon arrival, a Family Reboot guide greets the family and informs them about their first activity: finding the key to their house for the week.

Once the families make it inside and pick the rooms they want to share, the guide speaks with the parents about how to maximize the week ahead, whether that means finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or all of the above.

The Marin family goes on a trip to remind them family fun is the most important thing.

The week focuses on working together, communicating with one another and having fun in order to remind each family to take time to put aside their daily distractions and busy schedules in favor of coming together and creating new memories.

The show aims to leave the families happier, more connected and ready to enter their daily lives with a new perspective.

The Hernandez Family reconnects during a series of fun games on a journey in the desert.

The Hernandez family, who can barely make time to eat dinner together, head to the desert for hilarious activities, such as lassoing fake cattle together. Having recently launched a backyard burger business, the Wilsondebrianos parents travel to a farm with their daughters for some light-hearted games and dancing to remember how much they love each other.

The Sherr-Garcia family play a series of foodie games reminding them how close they are.

The Sherr-Garcias also visit a farm and bond over food, bringing them back together after being occupied with son Miles preparing for drama school and daughter Bette's career as an elite gymnast.

The Barker Family play games that rebalance their dynamic on their journey to a farm.

The Barkers recently moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina for dad Dave's job, so they engage in some Family Reboot activities as a reminder that home should be wherever they're with one another.

The Marin family, feeling pulled in three different directions with their three kids, receives a similar reminder.

The Strongs came on Family Reboot after learning about their son Bennett's epilepsy diagnosis, which provides new complications for the whole family. But a trip to Disney World helps put things in perspective.

