Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Easter celebrations everywhere are looking very different this year — Kelly Ripa‘s included.

Instead of church gatherings, celebratory meals with extended family and friends, or neighborhood egg hunts, many are hunkered down in their houses in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ripa, 49, and her husband Mark Consuelos have been sheltering in place at home with their three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host celebrated the holiday on Sunday with several throwback photos of the family from Easters in the past.

The photos range from Easters in recent years back to when their children were much younger, with several of the throwback images featuring photo-ops in Washington, D.C., as well as a few of the kids posing next to the Easter Bunny.

“Happy Easter with love from the Consuelos family to yours. Here’s some of my favorite Easter memories. (Or at least what is stored on this phone) 🐰🐣🥚🥕🐇🌸👒🙏🏼,” Ripa captioned her Instagram post.

Image zoom Lola, Joaquin, Michael Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Days before, in celebration of National Sibling Day on Friday, Ripa paid tribute to her three kids on Instagram with another throwback Easter photo.

“#fbf Easter 2003 when Michael met carrot and @theyoungestyung met Bunny. You’re welcome 🐰🐇🌸💕🥕#easter #nationalsiblingday,” the mom of three wrote alongside a portrait of Michael and Lola with the Easter Bunny.

“Lola is not happy,” Ripa’s friend wrote in the comments section, to which the talk show host responded: “I mean, pissed was more like it. Kicked her shoes off.”

RELATED: Happy Easter! See How Stars Are Celebrating at Home This Year

Image zoom Lola, Joaquin, Michael Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Both Lola and Michael were attending New York University before the coronavirus outbreak and have since moved back in with their parents.

“They did not realize they would be living with us again, especially two of them, for the foreseeable future,” said Ripa, while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal the Lessons They’ve Taught Their Kids About Style

Lola has also appeared on Live alongside her mom, opening up about their family dynamics to Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest on the March 27 episode.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” she said. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Asked if she had discovered anything new about her siblings or parents since being home again, Lola joked, “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”

Image zoom ABC

That said, it hasn’t been an entirely easy adjustment, Ripa admitted on Live this week when she got emotional as she told Seacrest that she’s currently “not speaking to two of my three kids” and misses her own parents.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she said, holding back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” she continued, pivoting the conversation back to a lighter subject. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

Image zoom Live With Kelly & Ryan

RELATED: Lola Consuelos Admits She’s ‘Hooked’ on TikTok — but Won’t Let Her Famous Parents Join

Image zoom Live With Kelly & Ryan

During the episode, Ripa also addressed plans that her family has put on hold during the pandemic, including Michael’s graduation ceremony and her father’s previously scheduled surgery.

“These are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But … it is what it is, you know what I mean?” she said. “Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.