Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Photo from One of Husband Mark Consuelos' 'Earliest Acting Gigs'

Mark Consuelos was bitten by the acting bug early!

In honor of Flashback Friday, Kelly Ripa shared a sweet photo from one of her husband’s earliest stage performances via Instagram.

In the image, a smiling Consuelos can be seen dressed up like a little drummer boy while holding a tiny candy cane with one of his hands.

“@instasuelos earliest acting gigs,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 48, wrote alongside the image, joking, “He clearly worked for candy canes.”

The mother of three also responded to a fan who took the image to be proof that the Riverdale star, 47, had never experienced an awkward stage of adolescence.

“No,” Ripa replied, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji. “And it’s very irritating.”

Consuelos’ good looks were also a topic of discussion online earlier this week, when TV producer Gary Janetti asked Ripa why her husband “only gets more handsome” as the years go by.

“Because he lives in Vancouver and never has to attend parent teacher conferences. I think,” she wrote, in an exchange noticed by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

The couple, who celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in May, has a long history of trading jokes with each other online.

Days after her birthday earlier this month, Consuelos shared an image of his wife with tousled hair on the beach, writing, “@kellyripa whatever you’re about to ask me, the answer is yes… Miss you boo boo…”

Cheekily, she replied, “Can I get a boob job?”

“Oh and i love you too,” she added.

Ripa recently revealed that she “knew” her husband was the one as soon as she first laid eyes on him — in a photograph.

At the time, All My Children, the soap opera that launched Ripa’s career, was looking for a new actor, and while many auditioned for the role, there was something about Consuelos that stuck out.

“All of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him,’ “ Ripa told Bruce Bozzi for his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce.

“[Judy] showed me his picture and, Bruce, I’m not this person, at that point I was not a hopeless romantic,” she shared, adding that when she gazed at Mark’s photograph, she saw her “entire future with him flash before” her eyes.

The couple has three children — sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.