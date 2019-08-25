Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Drop Off Daughter Lola at College: 'Nest Is Getting Roomy'

It’s that time of year again: parents are saying goodbye to their college-bound kids.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helped their daughter Lola move in over the weekend as she begins her first year of studies at New York University this year, according to her Instagram bio.

The parents of three shared a sweet photo on Instagram Sunday to commemorate the moment.

“The nest is getting roomy…💕,” Ripa captioned a heartwarming photo of herself giving her daughter, 18, a hug and kiss during the drop-off.

Consuelos shared the same photo of his two ladies, writing, “2 down… 1 to go…❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Consuelos and Ripa have already gone through the college send-off once before with their oldest son, Michael Joseph, 22. Lola follows in her older brother’s footsteps, as he also studies at NYU.

The couple also shares 16-year-old son Joaquin Antonio.

A few days prior to dropping Lola off at her new home, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, shared an emotional throwback of her daughter.

In the sweet Instagram post, a young Ripa with her husband, 48, cradle their then-newborn daughter at her christening in 2001 — both parents looking down lovingly at their baby girl.

She included the fitting Throwback Thursday hashtag, writing, “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭”

The Riverdale star confirmed Ripa’s caption by commenting a crying face emoji on the post, accompanied by hearts.

The proud parents have shared moments from Lola’s other big milestone events like her senior prom and graduation as well.

Ripa later revealed that Lola made alterations to her emerald prom dress designed by New York-based tailor Raza Wijdan “behind [their] backs,” adding, “That’s why the girls are fully on display.”