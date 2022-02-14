Kelly Ripa said her marriage to Mark Consuelos doesn't need a Valentine's Day celebration after almost 30 years together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are in love every day.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, said she and her husband Mark Consuelos won't be doing anything special for Valentine's Day this year. On Monday's episode of the ABC show, Ripa, 51, spoke about why she and Consuelos choose not to go all out for the holiday.

When co-host Ryan Seacrest asked what Ripa and Consuelos, 50, had planned, the mom of three responded, "Nothing. Literally nothing. We've been together for almost 30 years so we've done everything a person could possibly do."

It's not the first time Ripa has talked about her lack of Valentine's plans on the show. In a previous conversation with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ripa said she wouldn't be celebrating the holiday and McLendon-Covey held similar opinions.

"Listen, I've been married 25 years, just like [Ripa]," The Goldbergs actress said. "And here we are 25 years later, not celebrating Valentine's Day, which is the key to a lasting marriage."

Ripa and Consuelos were married in 1996 and continue to share the joys of their relationship. In September, Ripa gave a glimpse into their married life when talking about the HBO show Scenes from a Marriage.

The show's plot follows a rocky marriage — something Ripa can't relate to. "I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.