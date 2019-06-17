Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Walked in on Them Having Sex: 'You Ruined My Life'

Lola Consuelos received quite the birthday present when she accidentally witnessed her parents Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa having sex over the weekend.

During Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which Mark filled in for Ryan Seacrest as his wife’s co-host, the couple of 23 years revealed that their daughter walked in on them as they were enjoying some intimate time on Father’s Day morning.

Sunday also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday, which made for a very awkward — and unwanted — present for the teen.

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” Mark, 48, shared on the episode. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

“I’m going to be honest: I was not in the mood,” Ripa, 48, admitted, noting that her in-laws and three children were downstairs preparing to enjoy a family brunch. “There was a house full of people … my in-laws were waiting to eat!”

“I could tell,” Mark joked back. “You were going through the motions!”

Though she wasn’t entirely in the mood, Kelly continued to have some fun with Mark before they were interrupted by Lola, who “made eye contact” with her mother, but apparently didn’t see much else.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'” Kelly recalled to the audience.

The embarrassing moment continued into their “awkward brunch,” despite Kelly and Mark’s best efforts to focus on the food.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,'” Kelly shared, while Mark chimed in, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.'”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly and Mark’s other two children — Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16 — then proceeded to share their own stories of times they’ve walked in on their parents.

“Nobody knocks in our house!” Kelly argued, before noting that her daughter claimed otherwise. “Lola’s like, ‘I knocked. You can’t hear me because you’re deaf from exercise class,’ which may or may not be true.”

To prove her point, Lola returned to her parents’ room later in the evening to find the door closed and made sure to knock extra loudly this time. “It was like a fire department knock, like boom, boom, boom,” Kelly recalled.

“Oh, poor Lola,” added Mark.

Image zoom From left: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Lola, Michael, and Joaquin Kelly Ripa/Instagram

While they may have been feeling sympathy for Lola on Sunday, just a few days earlier, the parents had nothing but pride for their middle child.

On Thursday, Lola received her high school diploma and her parents were in attendance to cheer on their only daughter, with Kelly sharing multiple photos from the occasion on her Instagram Stories.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a family photo of herself and her husband with Lola, and as well as their sons.

“The Graduate 🎓 #2019,” Kelly captioned her photo of the family of five.

She also shared one of the graduate, who is set to attend New York University in the fall (where her brother Michael also attends) posed with her father, as well as two others of Lola with her high school pals.

Image zoom Mark and Lola Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

A week prior to her graduation, the morning talk show host shared photos from another special occasion for her daughter — prom!

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Kelly captioned the photos, tagging Lola and her date’s Instagram accounts.

For her outfit, Lola chose an emerald green evening gown featuring a V-neck and slit at the skirt. She styled her hair in long, loose waves and accessorized with metallic sandals, lariat necklace and the essential flower corsage on her wrist.

Mark shared the same photo of his wife posing with Lola, writing, “My girls…❤️♥️….#prom.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos at prom Audrey Slater/Instagram