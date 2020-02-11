Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Jokingly Calls Them 'Absolutely Repulsive'

It looks like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ latest suggestive exchange has their teenage daughter Lola feeling a bit embarrassed.

It all began on Monday when Consuelos, 48, left a cheeky comment on a Boomerang video shared on Ripa’s Instagram account, in which the Live with Kelly & Ryan host — clad in the Christian Siriano ballgown she wore to Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony — can be seen lifting up her skirt to reveal producer Albert Bianchini hiding underneath.

“Oil change,” Ripa, 49, captioned the funny video.

To which Consuelos replied, “Been there.”

The Riverdale actor’s quip eventually made its way onto the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, where his 18-year-old daughter Lola appeared to have strong words for her parents.

“Absolutely repulsive,” she jokingly commented.

However, the conversation didn’t end there. Bianchini then replied to the New York University freshman, jokingly teasing, “@theyoungestyung You came out of there first Boo!”

Ripa — who is also mom to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 — added in good fun, “nobody came out of there. They were all c-sections. Thanks for the memories guys 😂.”

Image zoom Lola Consuelos' comment

In January, Ripa hilariously called out her daughter’s spending habits when she revealed that she had to “shut down” Lola’s debit card after the teen ordered too much Postmates.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” she explained on an episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, ’cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

“But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates,” the mother of three added. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”

Postmates employs couriers to deliver groceries and meals locally, but the service can become quite pricey with an added tax and delivery free.

Once Ripa and her husband saw the charges, they made sure to teach their daughter a lesson.

“Oh, we shut down that debit card account she had,” the host said.

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa with their daughter Lola Kelly Ripa/instagram

In April 2019, the entire Ripa-Consuelos family sat down for PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful issue where they shared that out of everyone in the family, Lola is the funniest.

“The funniest, hands down,” said older brother Michael.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” dad Consuelos added.