How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Dance' Through Their Morning Routine as New 'Live' Co-Hosts (Exclusive)

How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Dance' Through Their Morning Routine as New 'Live' Co-Hosts

"Spending time with him every day here is kind of the best-case scenario for me," Ripa tells PEOPLE of working with her husband on Live with Kelly and Mark

Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Published on April 19, 2023
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don't foresee they'll run into any trouble getting ready to leave for work at the same time.

The married Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts tell PEOPLE that even though they'll both be using the same bathroom every morning, they've already worked out a good routine.

"It's a dance that we've done in the past," Ripa, 52, explained in a chat after their first show on Monday, adding that the two have "a nice-sized bathroom, but we do share it."

"We did well," Consuelos, 52, said of their first day as full-time co-hosts. "I've never really had to be ready for something where she was getting ready at the same time. Every now and then, before I joined Live, I'd be like, 'I gotta get ready for something before your 9 a.m. show,' and I'd get in and out quickly. So now that we both have to be ready, I've decided I'm going to to jump in the shower quick and then get out of her way."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment

That means Consuelos will be showering first, though it's not like he'll be leaving the water running for Ripa. "He takes cold showers," Ripa shared, prompting Consuelos to confirm that he prefers "freezing, freezing cold showers."

"It wakes you up. It puts you in a great mood," he explained. "You're thankful when it's over! It immediately puts you into gratitude because you're turn off the shower and you're like, 'Oh, that's over!'"

Ripa disagrees. "I don't think that's true," she told PEOPLE. "I can be thankful and have a hot shower. And I like my shower piping hot — I want to be able to cook a chicken in my shower if I need to!"

"It's the craziest thing I've ever heard," she added. "I would rather do anything than that. I would rather walk across potholes."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The playful teasing is part of the charm that audiences have come to love about Ripa and Consuelos's relationship. The pair will have been married for 27 years this May after first meeting on the set of All My Children, and they've long appeared together on Live, with Consuelos guest-co-hosting a whopping 92 times before his debut as his wife's permanent co-host earlier this week.

"It feels like coming home," Consuelos said. "They showed a package of me today and I've been coming here for 27 years! It's long been my favorite show on television, so to be working here now and see my name on the show is really surreal."

"It's great for me because he's my favorite person to be around, so spending time with him every day here is kind of the best-case scenario for me" Ripa added. "Even the getting ready part — we'll take a car in together or walk here, which will be so nice. And it's not like we'll be pre-planning what to say, everything we say during host chat is off the cuff. But we'll just have that time together that'll be so nice."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. David M. Russell/Walt Disney/ABC

Asked if there's any topics that will be off limits, both laughed.

"Mark keeps saying, 'Oh yeah, of course there will be things we won't talk about.' And I'm like, 'There are? 'Cause I keep saying there won't be!" Ripa said.

"Watch me be the one that says some crazy stuff," Consuelos teased. And Ripa quickly agreed: "He will definitely be the one! He will be the one who drops bombs all over the place. Because that's his nature! He will lay down the law and then break the law!"

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC in syndication.

