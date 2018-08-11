Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son on His Riverdale Role: 'We Are Hereby Entitled to 10%'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have another actor in their family!

Following news of son Michael’s guest spot on Riverdale, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star and the Pitch alum, both 47, congratulated their eldest child on his first big TV role.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram Saturday along with some photos of her 21-year-old son, who is currently attending college at New York University.

“However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that,” Ripa joked.

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist,” proud dad Mark shared on Instagram.

Ripa also wrote in the comments section, “Congrats Michael, always so proud of you. On another note, see how fast dad cut Quino out of the pic?” Wow is Hollywood is cut throat!”

The couple, who got married on May 1, 1996, are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Joaquin.

Since season 2 of CW’s soapy take on the Archie comics, Riverdale fans have come to know Michael’s father Mark as mobster Hiram, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge.

Michael will appear in a flashback episode in which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart will take on the roles of their on-screen parents, too.

Riverdale was officially renewed for season 3 in April.