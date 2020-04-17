Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say 'Comfort' and 'Experimentation' Keep Their Sex Life Healthy

The coronavirus isn’t slowing down Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ sex life.

The couple got candid in a chat with Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show Quarantined with Bruce on Friday. After Cohen (who is recovering from coronavirus himself) revealed that the self-isolation period is the “longest” he’s gone without having sex, Ripa and Consuelos admitted that they don’t let too much time pass before getting intimate.

“We found each other at the right time in our lives, we were really young,” said Ripa, 49. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy [each other].”

“You check off all the boxes for me,” added Consuelos, 49.

As for their longest dry spell?

“When I’m on the road working,” said Consuelos, before they both noted that they usually don’t go more than a few weeks without seeing each other.

Ripa met Conseulos in 1994 at his screen test for All My Children. At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest. They later tied the knot in 1996.

The stars have been sheltering in place in their New York City home with their three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“They’ve been great. The only challenge, I think, is surviving their endless — they make fun of us constantly,” Ripa said. “It’s endless. As soon as I leave the office and I’m done with my show and I walk into the kitchen, they are on me. They are totally making fun of every word I’ve said, everything I’ve done.”

But Ripa did say that coming back home after moving out and living on their own has given their kids a sense of “gratitude.”

“They are filled with gratitude,” Ripa said on the radio show of what it’s like having all three kids back in their house. “They are also thrilled that they’re not having to do their own laundry and cook their own meals.”

“They have a newfound appreciation for us,” she added.

