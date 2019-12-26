Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Christmas on the Slopes — and Share Gift from 'Favorite' Kid

Merry Christmas from the Consuelos fam!

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa celebrated Christmas in the mountains with her husband Mark Consuelos, posting a sweet photo of the couple in their pajamas in front of their tree.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, also revealed a gift she received from her youngest child, son Joaquin, 16: a small painting of the moon on a miniature canvas. For his dad, Joaquin painted a mountain range.

“Best gift from favorite third child,” she captioned the photo. (The couple also shares daughter Lola, 18, and son Michael, 22.)

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa's gift from son Joaquin Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Mark Consuelos' gift from son Joaquin Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Wears Stylish Silk Slip Dress for Family Christmas Card

Ripa also posted videos of her and Consuelos hitting the slopes, and Consuelos posted a video of himself driving a snowblower outside.

“My new gift?” he wrote.

And alongside a selfie of the pair on a ski lift, Ripa wrote, “Naughty and nice.”

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Mark Consuelos Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Earlier this month, Ripa unveiled the family’s holiday greeting card on her ABC talk show, showing off Lola’s trendy silk slip dress in the photos, which were taken during their photo shoot for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue earlier this year. Lola, a freshman at New York University, paired the dress with strappy heels and gold bracelets.

Ripa excitedly shared the Christmas card on Live, telling co-host Ryan Seacrest that it was the first time in 22 years she appeared in the photos.

“I did not run this by the children, my husband — that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too,” she said, proudly showing off the creative pictures, which were taken by photographer Miller Mobley.

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Ripa said. “The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy.”

She also shared the cards on Instagram, writing, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

Ripa also stunned in the photo in a white feathered skirt and black tank, which the talk show host paired with a cream-colored blazer in a few of the snaps. Both Lola and her mother were styled by Audrey Slater.

The men of the family, Mark, Michael, and Joaquin, all looked sharp in suit jackets.

Image zoom Consuelos Christmas card Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Calls Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael Her Man Crushes

Ripa and Consuelos recently told PEOPLE at the holiday party for N.Y.C.-based charity Win NYC that their number one priority during the holiday season is spending time together as a family.

“We try not to deviate from how we were raised,” Ripa said, noting that she and her husband were both taught to appreciate “the stuff that you cannot buy, which is being together.”

“They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time,” she added. “So time is really the thing we value.”