Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Friend Jake Shears' Birthday with 'Thirst Bucket' Photo

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are back with another cheeky Instagram shot — this time in honor of singer-songwriter Jake Shears' 43rd birthday.

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, posted a photo of herself, Consuelos and Shears posing by a pool at sunset in bathing suits. In the snap, Ripa is facing away from the camera while Shears makes a face through her legs and a shirtless Consuelos stands in the back, staring off into the distance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday @jakeshears, thank you for letting us be a part of your new album's cover art. Coming soon!" Ripa captioned the photo, which Shears re-posted on his Instagram Story.

When E! News' Justin Sylvester asked in the comments, "What's the name of the 1st single," Ripa replied, "Thirst bucket."

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Jake Shears Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Consuelos, 50, also commented, writing, "Hbd @jakeshears," while Shears himself added, "Thankkkk you Kelly and Mark :))))."

On Saturday, Ripa celebrated her own birthday, and her actor husband shared a sweet message on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Posting a carousel of shots of the couple, the Riverdale star began in his caption, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life...My forever girl."

"For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore," he continued.