"Happy anniversary mom and dad!" Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael wrote to his parents, tagging them in images of Godzilla and King Kong

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their 26th Anniversary: 'Love of My Life'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating another year of wedded bliss.

The couple marked their 26th wedding anniversary Sunday on Instagram, sharing some sweet throwback photos and tributes to each other. "26 years with the love of my life!" Ripa, 51, captioned her post.

"Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status," Consuelos, 51, wrote, also posting art of two penguins holding hands with the words "mate for life" above their heads.

Ripa also shared a video to her Instagram Story of the two of them eating breakfast and wishing each other a happy anniversary with a kiss. When she asked him for words of wisdom, Consuelos responded: "Find someone who'll make you coffee, toast, and a little breakfast on your anniversary ... for all the guys out there."

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host also showed off the pink and white floral arrangement Consuelos bought her for the occasion. "Best husband award recipient," Ripa wrote.

She and Consuelos eloped on May 1, 1996, after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children. They share sons Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 20.

Michael wished his parents a happy anniversary, tagging them in a cheeky Instagram Story with images of Godzilla and King Kong. "Happy anniversary mom and dad!" he wrote.

The pair's friends and fans, including Garcelle Beauvais, Christian Siriano, Rebecca Romijn, and Consuelos' Riverdale onscreen wife Marisol Nichols, also helped them celebrate in the comments sections of their anniversary posts.

Ripa, Consuelos, and their kids previously spoke to PEOPLE about family life during the pandemic as the proud mom raved about what keeps them so close.