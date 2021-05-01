Kelly Ripa took to Instagram with some sweet throwbacks of her 25-year marriage to Mark Consuelos, celebrating their "silver anniversary" on Saturday

Kelly Ripa Receives the 'Best Gift Ever' from Mark Consuelos to Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary

Kelly Ripa has officially been serving relationship goals with husband Mark Consuelos for a quarter of a century.

On Saturday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared sweet throwbacks from their 25 years of marriage to celebrate their silver anniversary. "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye," she wrote on Instagram. "Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

The mom of three also shared photos of the album Consuelos gifted her. "Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," he wrote in one of the pages.

Ripa previously ramped up to the big day, sharing some slightly underexposed throwbacks from their honeymoon in Rome, as well as their 13th wedding anniversary, when they took their kids to "the scene of the crime," the chapel where they got married.

Also on Saturday, Consuelos, 50, put together a video slideshow of some more throwbacks, set to "As" by Stevie Wonder, which he quoted in the caption. "I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always,'" he wrote. "Happy 25th."

Ripa left a message in the comments section of her husband's post, writing, "Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before."

The Riverdale actor and Ripa met in 1995, when they shared an onscreen romance in All My Children. The real-life couple eloped a year later on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. They share sons Michael, 23, Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19.

The pair recently opened up about their 25-year marriage on the Double Date podcast. "What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple," Ripa explained.

"I always think of us as politically progressive … we're progressive people," she continued. "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

Ripa added that her morning talk show lets her plan the rest of her day around her kids' schedules. Meanwhile, Consuelos admitted he's "a traditional guy."

"I feel like there are certain roles — it's hard to explain exactly what those roles are," he added. "We had a conversation where I said, 'Hey listen, there's really only room for one man in this relationship and it's going to be me.'"