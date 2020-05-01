Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary with Touching Posts

"Cheers to 24 years!" Kelly Ripa said, to celebrate her anniversary with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated a milestone in their marriage on Friday.

The married pair and parents of three hit their 24th wedding anniversary May 1, marking the occasion on social media with two equally touching Instagram posts.

Ripa, 49, led off the tributes, sharing a video compiled of photos of the pair throughout the year.

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life," Ripa captioned her post, tagging her husband. "Cheers to 24 years!"

"I love you Kelly de Conseulos," Conseulos commented, to which Ripa responded, "I love you baby."

Conseulos, 49, then uploaded a close-up shot of the two, with Ripa wrapped in his arms.

"Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years. I love you @kellyripa." he wrote.

"Those arms ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Ripa responded, in the comments. "Thank you for the TLC for all these years."

In both of their posts, the couple's celebrity friends sent their well-wishes too — including Joel McHale, Faith Ford, Holly Robinson Peete, Gary Janetti, Lisa Rinna and their former All My Children costar Cameron Mathison.

Later on Friday, Conseulos made a guest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Ripa joked that they've been "married for 79 years."

Asked by Ryan Seacrest how they were going to celebrate, Conseulos joked that he would be letting his wife read the news to him, dubbing her "my audiobook reader."

"I do, I read him the news because he immediately falls asleep if he has to do it," Ripa said. "So I read him the news and he gets all fired up."

Joking aside, the pair said that they would be spending the day with their three kids — daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. All have been staying at home together in their New York City abode during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ll be spending [today] like the rest of the [days we've been inside], having dinner with the family which will be really, really nice," Consuelos said, joking that the COVID-19 outbreak "takes the pressure off having to get a present."

Ripa and Conseulos got married on May 1, 1996, eloping in Las Vegas after meeting two years earlier when he screen-tested for All My Children.

At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Back in 2018, Ripa said that she knew Consuelos was “the one” the second she saw a photo of him.

“I was not a hopeless romantic," she told Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM radio show. "I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. … I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera … [But] when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” said Ripa. “And I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Nearly three decades later, the actors have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood — and one of the most passionate too, as they told pal Andy Cohen last month.

“We found each other at the right time in our lives, we were really young,” Ripa explained. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy [each other].”

“You check off all the boxes for me,” Consuelos said.

This wasn't the only anniversary Ripa celebrated on Friday. She and Seacrest, 45, hit their three-year mark of hosting Live together.

"Congratulations to you — three years!" Consuelos told Seacrest on Friday's show. "If I’m going to share my wife with someone as a work wife, I’m glad it’s you Ryan. I’m so happy. It’s a perfect partnership and it’s been three years, congratulations."

"It seems like three minutes," Ripa said. "It was one of those magical moments [where] everything lined up, everything worked out the way it was supposed to. ... Ryan and I have talked about working together for 20 years. As long as we’ve been married, Ryan and I have a dream scenario of working together. Some day, some how, some way. ... And it happened!"

" You guys are magic," Consuelos said.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).