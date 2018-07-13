Kelly Ripa Reveals She and Mark Consuelos Broke Up 1 Week Before Eloping in Las Vegas in 1996

Quick celebrity engagements are on their way to becoming a summer 2018 trend with couples like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin putting a ring on it after whirlwind romances.

But Kelly Ripa revealed that she and husband Mark Consuelos actually had a similarly nontraditional trip to the alter ahead of their May 1996 nuptials.

“Right before we got married, we broke up,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 47, told Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer on the debut episode of Betches‘ Comments by Celebs podcast, released this week. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

Ripa and Consuelos, 47, met while working together on All My Children in the ’90s, and the soap opera actually brought them back together when they took that brief break after a year of dating.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have The Same Answer To When They Feel Sexiest

“We broke up the week before we got married … He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee,” she recalls. “It was their Mother’s Day special. They were pretaping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children.”

“She wanted to meet us, and I think we drove out a new car or pushed out a new pool table or something,” Ripa adds. “She got a present from her kids and we brought it out to her. It all is so connected.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ripa, of course, went on to join Philbin, 86, as the cohost of Live in 2001, and she and Consuelos are now the parents of Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15. They couple also just announced that they’ll produce a TV series for Freeform together based on the How the Other Half Hamptons novel.