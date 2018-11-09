Kelly Ripa Jokes with Husband Mark Consuelos as She Begins Filming for Riverdale as His Mistress

Kelly Ripa began filming for Riverdale on Thursday, but not before she and Mark Consuelos poked fun at her upcoming mistress role — and made their kids uncomfortable in the process!

After announcing that she would be starring alongside her husband on the CW drama, the two headed to work together on Thursday and documented their day on their respective Instagram stories.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I’m usually against his mistresses but this time I’ll make an exception,” Ripa, 48, joked alongside a shot of the couple in the car heading to set.

“Bring side piece to work day,” added Consuelos, 47, in his own funny Instagram stories post.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Jokingly Asks Husband Mark Consuelos’ Permission for a Boob Job: ‘Oh and I Love You’

Later on, Ripa shared a video featuring the married couple of 22 years, where they made awkward small talk to create sexual tension.

At one point, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host announced that the duo was hanging out in her husband’s trailer, to which Consuelos responded with: “What could possibly go wrong?”

He then stared into the camera with wide eyes and raised eyebrows, before Ripa turned the camera onto herself and copied her husband’s facial expressions.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: ‘Bring Your Parents to Work Day!’ Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Visit Son on

While most of their followers found their adorable banter and PDA to be incredibly amusing, there were two people who did not: the couple’s eldest children, Michael and Lola.

In response to their video, Lola, 17, replied with one simple request. “this has got to go,” she wrote, which was screenshotted and shared on her mom’s Instagram stories. Ripa also added the caption “Proud daughter” over the message.

Just minutes later, Michael, 21, responded to the video and echoed his sister’s sentiments. “I agree with Lola,” he wrote. But two complaints were too much for their mom, who jokingly captioned the second message with “I’m about to block my whole family.”

Ripa and Consuelos also share son Joaquin, 15, who remained mum on his parents’ public affection.

Kelly Ripa's Instagram Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa's Instagram Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa to Star Alongside Husband Mark Consuelos on Riverdale as His Mistress

Earlier this week, Ripa revealed to her followers that she would be starring alongside her husband on Riverdale, playing his character Hiram Lodge’s mistress.

“It’s a family affair,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a dimly-lit photo of herself in black and gold sparkly V-neck mini dress and black stilettos. In the sexy shot, Ripa sat crossed-legged in the big leather armchair and held a whip in her hands.

“Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play,” she joked. “Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Prove They Still Have the Hots for Each Other with Cute Admiration Pics

Consuelos joined the CW’s take on the Archie comics in season 2 as mobster Hiram, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge.

The pair’s eldest son has also been cast on the show to play a younger version of his dad’s character for a flashback episode in the third season of Riverdale, which premiered on Oct. 10.