Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Their Sons Attend Riverdale Star Casey Cott's Wedding
Casey Cott wed his fiancée Nichola Basara before family and friends at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated the union of a special couple.
On Sunday, the longtime pair attended the wedding of Consuelos' former Riverdale costar Casey Cott. The 29-year-old actor wed fiancée Nichola Basara before family and friends at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada.
During the reception, Ripa, 51, shared photos of the fun time she had with Consuelos, 50, and their two sons.
"Tis the season for awkward poses 🎄🤍🤍🕊," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned one photo, in which she posed alongside her husband.
Ripa shared photos on her Instagram Stories, including one selfie featuring her sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18. "#Brothers," the mom of three captioned a pic of her children, both of whom were dressed to the nines in suits and wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to posting a selfie of herself and her sons, Ripa also shared a photo of Cott dancing with Basara. "Congratulations @caseycott and @nicholabasura," she wrote alongside the photo, adding a "just married" sticker.
Cott's fellow Riverdale castmates Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were also among the wedding guests in attendance.
Cott proposed to Basara in December 2020 and announced the news on Instagram with a selfie of the couple as Basara flashed her diamond ring.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Shortly after their engagement, Cott posted a photo of Basara cooking in the kitchen and a mini tribute for her on Valentine's Day. He also uploaded pics from their summer travels.
Weeks before their wedding, Cott posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss outdoors. He additionally shared a photo from the actual ceremony, posting a black and white image of the couple kissing.